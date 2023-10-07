'Squad' reps blasted for calling for ceasefire following Hamas attack on Israel

Congressional “Squad” members were blasted for urging a ceasefire in the Middle East after Hamas fighters killed hundreds of Israelis Saturday in a shocking sneak attack that led Israel to launch retaliatory strikes.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other pro-Palestine reps condemned the cruel terror assault but also called for all violence to stop as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was “at war.

“Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights,” AOC said in a statement. “I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. headtopics.com

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) criticized US foreign policy in her statement over the attacks, insisting in order to achieve peace in the region, the US needs to end its “support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.

Bush, along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), also called for the fighting to stop. And Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said “We need a way to end this deadly violence that is killing and traumatizing generations of Israelis and Palestinians alike—including the blockade of Gaza. headtopics.com

"Yet another Democrat wanting 'ceasefire' by victims of a brutal terrorist attack," Kyle Lamb, a Florida Republican and staffer on Ron DeSantis' campaign said. "The squad telling Israel to stand down after it was attacked and hundreds of its citizens were massacred. Incredible," said well-known conservative account Comfortably Smug.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Netanyahu Says Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise AttackThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

