‘Squad’ member Cori Bush accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in war against Hamas

'Squad' member Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., on Sunday accused Israel of committing 'ethnic cleansing' in its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. The divisive lawmaker claimed that 'millions of people with nowhere to go' are 'being slaughtered' in Gaza as Israel conducts its retaliatory campaign. 'We can’t be silent about Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign,' she wrote on X. 'Babies, dead. Pregnant women, dead. Elderly, dead. Generations of families, dead.

CNN ISSUES CORRECTION AFTER PUSHING HAMAS NARRATIVE: WE ‘DID NOT CLEARLY ATTRIBUTE CLAIMS’ TO TERROR GROUP The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims that more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began on Oct. 7. That data is believed to be inflated, however, and President Biden's administration has said the health ministry is little more than a 'front for Hamas.

