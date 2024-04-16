Spy x Family: Code White - A Fun and Action-Packed Anime Film

“He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family,” reads‘s synopsis. “However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them.
We hope so. It’s a virtuous circle where I think it’s great to be able to know who fans of the series are, tell them about the film, let them know what’s coming out there, and then, like you said, as we create new fans and expose new people, it’s great for them to come back in because we have a lot of stuff once you get in. If you’re a fan of Spy x Family, we have a lot of ways that you can go in the ecosystem and a lot of amazing stories and content. I love bringing new anime fans in.
I wanted to ask about Spy x Family launching with subtitled versions and dubbed versions. How important has it been having both options for the audience? Obviously, there’s diehards that want the Japanese voices, but it’s also very convenient to have the dub, plus Crunchyroll and Funimation in the past have always had such a great dubbing history.
There were some exciting CinemaCon announcements recently. You announced some of the upcoming slate with a Blue Lock movie, Haikyu!!, and Overlord all getting films. How exciting is it to build on these successful franchises which are already streaming on Crunchyroll and being able to bring these to theaters?
One thing that’s been interesting to see is those episodes of Demon Slayer getting a theatrical release ahead of an upcoming season. They’re not movies, they’re just episodes of the anime, but it’s a fun little bonus. You get to see it before it premieres. How has it been working on those types of titles versus the movies?
Right, it’s just a matter of focus in that we believe every franchise, every movie, every piece of content, has its fan base. And whether you are showing it on four screens, 4,000 screens or to two people or 3000 people, to that person that’s a fan of that content — it is everything to them in that moment. And that’s what we want to do. We want to be something, we want to be everything to that person — not just something to everyone.
Spy X Family Anime Film Action Humor Family Telepath Missions World Peace
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »