Spy Photos Reveal Porsche's Upcoming All-Electric 3-Row SUV

We get a closer look via spy photos of Porsche 's upcoming all-electric 3-row SUV as it goes out testing in public. Porsche is aggressively bringing electric vehicles to market now and with plans to announce a hybrid 911 later this year. We also know to expect all-electric versions of the Porsche 718 coupe and roadster, and eventually we should get what you see pictured here: an, known only as the K1 for now.
Here's what you can expect based on our first real-world look at Porsche's biggest-ever production car coming in the next few years. Porsche's three-row SUV, seen in this image gallery, looks as you'd expect, taking the face and design language of the new 2024 Porsche Macan E electric SUV and stretching the body proportions into something wider and longer. Each headlight features a four-dot matrix signature like that found on Porsche's other EV models. The squared-off but covered front bumper opens at the bottom for what looks like it could be a shuttered grille
