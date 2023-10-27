Spurs invite fans to celebrate grand opening of Frost Plaza with first-ever fan fest

Spurs celebrate grand opening of Frost Plaza with first-ever fan fest and watch partySpurs invite fans to celebrate the grand opening of Frost Plaza with the first-ever fan fest and watch party. (San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs invite fans to celebrate the grand opening of Frost Plaza with the first-ever fan fest and watch party. “We envisioned Frost Plaza with our fans and community in mind as we looked to build a unique and multipurpose space where we can engage with them in new and exciting ways. This gathering space offers incredible opportunities to support and engage our community, and this fan fest and watch party marks the first of many community-centric events and celebrations to come at Frost Plaza,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Spurs leaders will host the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Rock at La Cantera on Sunday, Nov. 12. at 3 p.m. “All of us at Frost look forward to welcoming the community to the beautiful new Frost Plaza at the Rock. We’re proud to be able to share this experience with San Antonio,” said Phil Green, Chairman and CEO of Frost. headtopics.com

The watch party will begin at 4 p.m. with the Silver and Black tipping off against the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. on a 40-foot outdoor screen. The Spurs fan fest will have food and drinks, a raffle to win autographed Spurs merch, a 360 photo booth, giveaways, and more.

Read more:

News4SA »

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's debut draws millions of TV viewers; Spurs-Clippers broadcast changeSpurs start the season with a home loss to the Mavericks. Read more ⮕

Spurs to host first official watch party of regular season in NovemberThe San Antonio Spurs have announced plans to celebrate the grand opening of Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera. Read more ⮕

Seattle weather: Frost Advisory into Thursday morningThe rain, wind and snow have calmed down for the Pacific Northwest this evening, but the chilly temperatures are here to stay. Overnight we are dropping into the 30s. Read more ⮕

Seattle weather: First frost, freeze of the season in Western WashingtonWe're tracking the first frost of the season for many backyards in Western Washington! Read more ⮕

Frost, ice return to Puget Sound, but expect Halloween to be dryNighttime and morning temperatures will likely dip to at least the freezing mark and, for the more outlying areas, well into the 20s through the weekend. Read more ⮕

Heavy metal band Iron Maiden is rocking into San Antonio's Frost Bank Center next yearHeavy metal band Iron Maiden is rocking into San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on Nov. 17, 2024, part of the British musical group’s 'The Future Past Tour,” according to a press release. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, and can be purchased via the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster. Read more ⮕