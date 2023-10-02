Spurs hold Media Day on Monday, release official training camp roster

The roster presently stands at 19 players, following the news of theThe upcoming season is perhaps one of the most anticipated in recent years, with the uber-talentedjoining an already young and exciting core. Wembanyama, 19, has been one of the most hyped and talked about prospects in recent memory and his addition should jolt a team and city needing a true franchise player.

Two other young players hoping to make the roster are 6-foot-11 inch center Charles Bediako and guard Sir’Jabari Rice, a rookie from Texas, who are both looking to impress the coaching staff.

The roster presently stands at 19 players, following the news of the

, who was acquired in a 3-team trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics back in July.

The 7-foot-3 inch French phenom will be the highlight of Media Day and was the team’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. Other players that are new to the team for training camp include second-round draft pick Cidy Cissoko, a rookie forward selected from the G-League Unite, along with Cedi Osman, a 28-year-old Turkish forward, who is a six-year veteran.

Bediako, who was a 2023 SEC All-Defense and All-SEC Tourney honoree as a sophomore, could potentially have his contract converted to a two-way contract, or, more likely, be waived ahead of the regular season and he would then be eligible for the Spurs’ NBAGL affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

The team said Head coach Gregg Popovich returns for his 28th straight season as the club opens training camp on Tuesday at the Victory Capital Performance Center.

The San Antonio Spurs held their annual media day on Monday at the new Spurs practice facility.

A Spurs team scrimmage will held on Saturday, Oct. 7 ahead of the team’s preseason games. The Spurs will play four 10-minute quarters to give fans a first look at the team.

And last week the Spurs announced their preseason TV schedule and it includes two nationally televised games.

The Silver and Black will tip off the 2023-24 campaign on the road with a preseason matchup at Oklahoma City on Monday, Oct. 9 before returning home to the newly-named Frost Bank Center for a three-game slate beginning Oct. 13 vs. Miami.

The regular season starts on Oct. 25 at home against the Dallas Mavericks at the recently renamed Frost Bank Center.