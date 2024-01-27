Spurs Guard Blake Wesley Impresses with Defensive Skills

In the past week and a half, Spurs guard Blake Wesley has taken a turn defending some of the best guards the NBA has to offer. He has locked down LaMelo Ball, tortured Trae Young and stonewalled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Keldon Johnson can feel all of those star players’ collective pain. “Shoot,” the Spurs forward said, “I hate being guarded by him, too.

” The summertime battles between Johnson and Wesley, conducted behind the closed doors of the Spurs’ practice gym, are the stuff of locker-room legend. Johnson, at the time, was the team’s top returning scorer. Wesley was coming off a rookie season spent mostly in the G League. In the span of a hiccup, Johnson became a believer. “He’s fast as (expletive), man,” Johnson said. “It’s like you make one move and then he’s still right there. You catch him moving and then, boom, he’s right there he’s so fast.” Wesley’s journey to the Spurs’ rotation has been more of a marathon than a sprint, and the race might not be over





ExpressNews » / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dejounte Murray's Potential Reunion with the SpursIf Dejounte Murray comes back home, he’d do so with a rare gift. The Spurs arranging a reunion would complete one of the most brilliant two-part trades in league history.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

2024 NBA Draft lacks clear No. 1 prospectThe 2024 NBA Draft is considered to have the worst top prospects in recent years, with no clear standout player. However, USC guard Isaiah Collier is emerging as a potential star with impressive statistics in his freshman season.

Source: RealGM - 🏆 580. / 51 Read more »

Texas Governor Seizes Park, Restricts Border Patrol AccessArmy National Guard soldiers remain posted at temporary gates erected at the entrance to a city-owned park along the Rio Grande. The park was seized by order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and closed off to Border Patrol agents unless their entrance into the area is first coordinated with state law enforcement and the Texas Military Department.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Pitching-heavy free-agent class dwindles down to two remaining top armsThe top arms in the pitching-heavy free-agent class have been gradually signed, leaving only Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell as the remaining top pitchers. Both pitchers had impressive seasons and are represented by Scott Boras.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Vic Fangio Expected to Join Eagles as Defensive CoordinatorThe Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to hire Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator after he left the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins announced his departure, stating it was the best path forward for all parties involved. The Eagles have been influenced by Fangio's defensive scheme and have been pursuing him for a year.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »