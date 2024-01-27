Spurs Guard Blake Wesley Impresses with Defensive Skills

In the past week and a half, Spurs guard Blake Wesley has taken a turn defending some of the best guards the NBA has to offer. He has locked down LaMelo Ball, tortured Trae Young and stonewalled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Keldon Johnson can feel all of those star players’ collective pain. “Shoot,” the Spurs forward said, “I hate being guarded by him, too.
” The summertime battles between Johnson and Wesley, conducted behind the closed doors of the Spurs’ practice gym, are the stuff of locker-room legend. Johnson, at the time, was the team’s top returning scorer. Wesley was coming off a rookie season spent mostly in the G League. In the span of a hiccup, Johnson became a believer. “He’s fast as (expletive), man,” Johnson said. “It’s like you make one move and then he’s still right there. You catch him moving and then, boom, he’s right there he’s so fast.” Wesley’s journey to the Spurs’ rotation has been more of a marathon than a sprint, and the race might not be over
