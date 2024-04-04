Spurs Forward Jeremy Sochan Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Jeremy Sochan underwent surgery to repair his left ankle after being diagnosed with an impingement. The Spurs forward posted a photo of himself in the hospital gown after the procedure. Sochan and guard Devin Vassell will be out for the remainder of the season.

