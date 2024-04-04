Springtime Celebration of Music and Nature in Downtown DC

A free outdoor springtime celebration of music and nature located directly in the heart of downtown DC. The event will transform Franklin Park into a vibrant oasis celebrating the National Cherry Blossom Festival . To create an atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of spring, Grammy award-winning hip-hop trio Digable Planets , DJ John Murph, Kassa Overall , Madison McFerrin, JoGo Project, and the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra will perform throughout the day.

Activities include: A kid’s zone featuring a variety of children’s activities including face painting and balloon artistry. Activities for everyone include a Haiku writing station, games and art installations scattered throughout the park. A vendor’s market with food trucks and spring-inspired mocktails

Springtime Celebration Music Nature Downtown DC Franklin Park National Cherry Blossom Festival Digable Planets DJ John Murph Kassa Overall Madison Mcferrin Jogo Project Sun Ra Arkestra Kids Zone Activities Vendor's Market Food Trucks Mocktails

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This ancient festival is a celebration of springtime—and a brand new yearNowruz, also known as Persian New Year, has been observed for more than 3,000 years as the victory of spring over darkness.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power Trailer: Jayda G Combines Music and Science in Climate DocGrammy-nominated DJ and marine toxicologist Jayda G takes us around the world to fight climate change in Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Tencent Music, Spotify & Other Streamers Lead Music Stocks as Legacy Broadcasters Fall ShortSpotify, Tencent and other streamers lead music stocks this week, while legacy broadcast companies finish at the bottom of the heap.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Friday Music Guide: New Music From Future & Metro Boomin, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo and MoreThe new music releases of the week include Future and Metro Boomin, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Universal Music, Roland Corporation Publish ‘Principles for Music Creation With AI’ GuidelinesUniversal Music Group and Roland Corporation have partnered to publish a series of seven principles for ethical music creation with AI.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Karol G Talks Creating Her Music Videos, Life on Tour & More | Billboard Women In Music 2024Our Woman of The Year, Karol G, opens up about being a night owl, what life on tour is like, talks through her creative process and more backstage at 2024 Billboard's Women In Music.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »