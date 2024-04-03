Spring Storms Bring Colder Temperatures and Snow Showers

From spring storms to colder temps and snow showers, we've got some big changes taking place over the next couple days. THURSDAY: A wintry mix changing to scattered showers by afternoon. Chilly again. High 46 MONDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High 65 Flooding will still be a major issue today as we're dealing with numerous flood warnings/advisories and high water across the area.

The cold front that pushed through last night brought numerous tornado warnings south and east of Columbus on Tuesday night. Expect breezy and chilly conditions today with a few scattered rain showers possible. That rain will change into a few snow showers overnight and into early Thursday. No accumulation is expected. Rain and a spotty wintry mix will be possible on Thursday and Friday before high-pressure moves in and clears us out by the weeken

