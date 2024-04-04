Spring Storm Causes Power Outages and Fatality in Northeast

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast , causing power outages and a fatality. Two feet of snow is expected in northern New England, with wind gusts reaching 50-60 mph.

Flooding occurred in some areas.

