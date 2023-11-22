Spreading Holiday Warmth: Ways to Brighten Lives in the Community

The winter holidays offer many opportunities to help brighten lives for many in our communities. Here are some suggestions to spread the warmth of the season to others: Christmas with the Animals: Nonprofit big cat and bear sanctuary Lions Tigers & Bears seeks donations for its annual Christmas with the Animals fundraiser.
Wish list items include paint and wrapping paper for animals’ present boxes (which will be filled with food), tools to maintain animal habitats, and cleaning supplies for volunteers. Lions Tigers & Bears is home to more than 65 rescued big cats, bears and ranch animals. Fundraiser proceeds provide food, veterinary care and habitat maintenance. The public is welcome to a holiday event from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the sanctuary, 24402 Martin Way, where animals will be opening treat-filled presents and discovering Christmas trees in their habitats. Visit lionstigersandbears.org/wishlist. Toys for Tots Drop-off: The U.S. Marine Corps and San Diego County have placed a Toys for Tots donation box at the McClellan-Palomar Airport, 2192 Palomar Airport Roa
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: Food52 - 🏆 113. / 63 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »