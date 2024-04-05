Spotty Flurries and Light Rain Showers Expected Today

Today we'll see some spotty flurries in the morning then a few light rain showers into the early afternoon. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, dry & chilly. High 50 MONDAY: A few showers early, then becoming partly sunny and much warmer. High 69 WEDNESDAY: Staying mild with a little better chance for showers. High 69 The low that's been pivoting moisture across the region over the last couple days is finally sliding off to the east.

High-pressure moves in and we'll see a return to some sunshine and dry conditions for most of the weekend! A freeze watch will go into effect for early Saturday as temperatures are expected to dip to around 30. Make sure any sensitive plants or plumbing that could be damaged by the cold are protected. Some scattered rain moves in on Sunday night, but most of it should be out of the area by Monday mornin

