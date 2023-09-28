Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees

Illinois says an invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in the state for the first time. First detected in the U.S. nearly a decade ago, the hitchhiking pest and its eggs have been getting rides on vehicles and trains as they expand fromacross the country.
Although the inch-long planthopper looks pretty with its distinctive black spots and bright red wing markings, the sap-sucking bug likes to mass and feed on plants. It then excretes a sticky, sugary waste called honeydew that attracts insects and a form of sooty mold that can finish off the already weakened plants, posing a danger to crops and native trees. The gunk can also collect houses, decks and outdoor furniture.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture said a sighting of one of the winged adult insects was reported on Sept. 16 at an undisclosed location. Department staffers visited that area and found a “moderately populated area of spotted lanternfly.” After collecting specimens, officials
they are the first spotted lanternflies identified in the state.