Spotify to Raise Prices for Premium Subscription Service

Spotify shares jumped 6% after a Bloomberg report said the company will raise prices for its premium subscription service in several markets. The Swedish music-streaming company will hike prices in the U.S. later this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Spotify will also launch a new basic subscription tier for $11 per month, the same price as the premium plan currently costs, Bloomberg reported.

said the company will increase prices for its premium subscription service in several markets, including the U.S., for the second time in a year. The Swedish music-streaming company will hike prices in the U.S. later this year, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The people familiar said Spotify will raise monthly prices by the end of April by about $1 to $2 in five markets including the United Kingdom, Australia and Pakistan, according to Bloomber

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spotify shares up on report it plans to raise pricesSpotify shares jumped 6% on Wednesday after a report said the company will increase prices for its premium subscription service in the U.S. and other markets.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Spotify shares up on report it plans to raise pricesSpotify shares jumped 6% on Wednesday after a report said the company will increase prices for its premium subscription service in the U.S. and other markets.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Dollar Tree to Raise Prices Above $1, Increase Highest Price to $7Dollar Tree, the discount retail giant, has announced that it will raise prices above $1 and increase the highest price for specific items from $5 to $7. The company aims to offer customers a wider range of choices and integrate multi-price merchandise into its stores.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Spotify Plans to Increase Subscription Prices and Expand Audiobook OfferingsSpotify is reportedly planning to raise its subscription prices by $1 to $2 in certain markets and expand its audiobook offerings. The increase is aimed at covering the costs of audiobook expansion. Spotify has become the second-largest player in audiobooks, behind Audible, and is rapidly expanding its efforts in new countries. A new 'basic' plan will also be introduced for those who prefer to get their audiobooks elsewhere.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Crypto Venture Capital Firm Paradigm Looking to Raise Up to $850M for New Fund: BloombergAoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

GOP Candidate Eric Hovde Wanted to Raise Health Care Prices for People With ObesityResurfaced video shows the multimillionaire telling a local channel that obesity is a “personal choice” and insisting, “you become obese, your health care is going to cost more.”

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »