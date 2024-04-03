Spotify to Increase Prices in the UK, Australia, and Pakistan

Spotify previously raised the price of premium individual plan by $1 in North and South America, Europe, and Asia last year. The initial round of new price hikes — $1 a month for individuals, $2 a month for duos and families — will hit the U.K., Australia, and Pakistan, among others. In recent years, music rightsholders have regularly been calling for streaming services to raise prices.

Appearing at a Morgan Stanley conference last year, Warner Music Group's CEO emphasized the need for a price increase in the music industry. It was estimated that a 10% price increase by all music subscription services would significantly boost the revenue of Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group. Spotify plans to raise prices again in July 2023

Spotify Plans to Increase Subscription Prices and Expand Audiobook OfferingsSpotify is reportedly planning to raise its subscription prices by $1 to $2 in certain markets and expand its audiobook offerings. The increase is aimed at covering the costs of audiobook expansion. Spotify has become the second-largest player in audiobooks, behind Audible, and is rapidly expanding its efforts in new countries. A new 'basic' plan will also be introduced for those who prefer to get their audiobooks elsewhere.

Dollar Tree to Raise Prices Above $1, Increase Highest Price to $7Dollar Tree, the discount retail giant, has announced that it will raise prices above $1 and increase the highest price for specific items from $5 to $7. The company aims to offer customers a wider range of choices and integrate multi-price merchandise into its stores.

