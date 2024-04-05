Spotify Premium Subscription Prices to Increase in Certain Markets

Listening to Spotify could get more expensive for some users this year. The cost of Spotify Premium subscriptions in the U.S. will rise later in the year, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Premium users in the U.K., Australia, Pakistan and two other markets will see the price increase go into effect, according to the outlet. It will reportedly roll out by the end of the month in those markets.

Spotify will implement a roughly $1-per-month hike for individual subscriptions in the affected markets, Bloomberg reported. Users with duo and family memberships will reportedly have to pay $2 more per month

