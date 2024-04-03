Spotify Premium Subscribers to Get Free Audiobooks

Just by being subscribed to Spotify Premium ($10.99/month) you get 15 hours of listening to audiobooks for free, whereas paying $9.99 each month for Audiobooks Access will offer you the same number of hours.

Premium users in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand will have access to up to 15 hours of audiobooks per month starting April 9.

