Spotify decides who gets to be an artist

Big changes are coming to Spotify. The company has been criticized for being too lax on streaming fraud, spending too much on splashy initiatives (*cough* podcasts), and, of course, not paying music artists enough. After years of being the platform for, as one audio executive said to me, “the unwashed masses,” company leaders touted a new focus on “efficiency” on its earnings call this week. Then, news leaked of a revamp of its royalty model that benefits more popular artists.

When you would go to Tower Records in the days of yore, you were not going to pay the same for a hit record as you would for an up-and-comer’s LP. But Spotify was supposed to be different — it was built on the promise of being a home for all kinds of music creators. This shift, while perhaps more pragmatic, is antithetical to that ethos.

