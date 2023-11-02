Spot ETF-induced Bitcoin rally isn’t guaranteed to stick: Analysts

Addressing the two developments and its impact on Bitcoin,Horse added that investors could expect to see a move of “the same, if not greater magnitude” if the ETF is approved.However, Horse notes that while approval will likely drive prices significantlyupward, it’s also likely it will be followed by an eventual retrace in the mid-term.
This is because, in Horses’ view, the trade will be crowded heavily by eager investors looking to chase the news. “You're going to have a ton of crowding… and that's ultimately an inefficient move. The inefficient moves get refilled and retrace to some degree,” he added.
Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG international, told Cointelegraph that he expects to see Bitcoin continue to surge through new yearly highs on the day of the announcement, while Rachel Lucas, a technical analyst at Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets, said the approval of BlackRock’s ETF will act as a catalyst for the rest of the traditional finance sector.
“This participation not only amplifies institutional capital inflows but also heightens retail curiosity, contributes to supply limitations, and underscores the deflationary aspect of Bitcoin.”ETFs. Mostly non-answers in my opinion but does talk about the disclosure review team.
Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC markets also believes it would be worthwhile to adopt a more cautious stance, as there’s no guarantee of an all-out trend reversal. “Bitcoin still lacks the fundamentals to support a quantitative valuation like shares and does not have the scope of utilization like commodities. Approval by the SEC can not change the nature of it being a speculative asset.”
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Cointelegraph | Read more ⮕
DAILYFX: Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Golden Cross Pattern Fails to Inspire Higher Prices, What Next?Bitcoin takes a breath but remains underpinned by Spot ETF hope. Will we remain rangebound ahead if news on the Spot ETF application?
Source: DailyFX | Read more ⮕
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕
Source: CoinDesk | Read more ⮕
Source: Utoday_en | Read more ⮕
Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕