Sports organizations should start ignoring transgender activists

In case you need further proof that society is being asked to bend over backward to accommodate a loud, statistically negligible minority of transgender people, you need only look at World Aquatics' announcement canceling World Cup races for transgender swimmers.

World Aquatics had decided to create an open category so that transgender swimmers who were banned by the governing body from participating in events based on their biology could still participate.

There are two possible explanations for this. The first is that transgender athletes, particularly men who claim to be women, are using sports to “affirm” their gender confusion and are not driven by a simple desire to compete as activists claim. headtopics.com

Hollowing out women’s spaces, including women’s sports, to accommodate men is unnecessary. So, too, is crafting whole new spaces and categories for a small number of people who suffer from gender dysphoria and claim that they do not adhere to basic human biology.

Zachary Faria is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner, focusing on politics and sports. He previously interned for the Washington Free Beacon. He is originally from California's San Joaquin Valley and is a graduate of Clemson University.

