Sportec Solutions Receives $1 Million Grant for U.S. Headquarters in Arlington

Sportec Solutions , a soccer data company, has been granted $1 million by the City of Arlington to establish its U.S. headquarters in Arlington . The company will create 17 jobs with an average salary of $55,000.

Sportec has partnered with Major League Soccer to provide live analytics and match data during games.

