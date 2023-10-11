Sport balloon crashed into North Texas power line while avoiding gunfire, pilot says

Krzystotf Zapart says it was gunfire, not mechanical failure, that brought his adventure in a multi-state balloon race to an abrupt end.

He is a pilot for the Polish national team in the prestigious Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race that launched Saturday in New Mexico. Zapart and his co-pilot, Pjotr Halas, were flying over Kaufman County when he says they had to think fast.

"We heard more and more automatic guns," Zapart said. "It was not one shot. It was, ‘Do, do, do, do, do, do!’""I know that all people in, not all people, most people in the West thinking about Chinese spy balloons. I think it is a big problem for us," Zapart said."We're going down down, down, watching about for a place for landing," Zapart said. headtopics.com

