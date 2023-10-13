In the last few decades, tattoos have become a mainstay in pop culture. As parlors around the world get ready to celebrate Friday the 13th with flashes galore, our Pop-ink package examines how these skin markings have evolved beyond their traditional roots — from fandoms to family.

It has since been recontextualized as an emblem of national identity through artists such as Diego Rivera and movements like Mexican muralism, becoming a reminder of an inevitable shared fate despite material wealth and earthly possessions.

David Dastmalchian Named Brand Ambassador for Titan CasketThe spooky announcement comes on Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th and its history of Tupac’s death, Nazi bombings and covid-19Misfortune is no more likely on Friday the 13th than any other day, but historical events involving Tupac Shakur, plane crashes and covid-19 might give pause.

'Friday the 13th' Movies: Here's How to Watch & Stream the FilmsThere are many ways to check out the classic scary movie series online and from the comfort of your couch.

Haunting secrets about the ‘Friday the 13th' movie franchiseIt's been more than 40 years since the original movie in the decades-spanning franchise slashed its way into theaters.

Dracula Graphic Novel in the Works for Friday the 13th'You will fear Dracula again,' says Jones of the project, which launches on Kickstarter today.

The Terrifying Reason 'Friday the 13th' Star Adrienne King Asked to Be Killed Off