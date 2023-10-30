Spooky cold: Get an extra layer for your Halloween costume, North Texas

DALLAS — The chilly air has arrived! The last time DFW reported a freeze was March 19. Now, many in North TexasMonday will start off with lingering showers mainly from DFW to the east. Those showers will move south or come to an end through throughout the morning on Monday. Most of North Texas will be dry by Monday afternoon.Temps will start the day in the 30s with wind chills below that. And afternoon highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of North Texas including Dallas and Tarrant Counties. It'll be in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning. A little spooky? Maybe. Temperatures will be in the 40s/50s for any trick-or-treaters. Skies will be clear and it'll be breezy at times. The wind chill will likely be in the 30s. Plan on an extra layer for the costumes. After a chilly start to the week, temps will warm back into the 70s by the end of the week into next weekend.

