SpongeBob Kraft Mac and Cheese Returning After Fan Petition

After a years-long hiatus, SpongeBob Squarepants Kraft Mac is heading back to stores. Tuesday, the makers of the classic macaroni and cheese announced the return of the variation shaped after characters from the hit Nickelodeon show. Starting in October, Kraft Mac & Cheese SpongeBob Squarepants shapes are heading back to stores where regular Kraft products are sold. The company attributes the return to a viral petition hoping to get the cartoon noodles back in stores.

"As the brand that's been with fans through all of life's moments, Kraft Mac & Cheese is re-introducing this memorable offering that caters to everyone from 7 to 70," the company said in a release announcing the return."Whether you're reveling in the nostalgic comfort and memories the SpongeBob SquarePants Shapes provide or trying this delicious new shape for the first time, Kraft Mac & Cheese invites you to put yourself first by proudly choosing what makes you feel good, inside and out."

Launching in 2017, the petition lobbied fans to write to the Kraft Heinz CEO in hopes of getting the product back in stores. This time around, SpongeBob Squarepants Kraft Mac will be available in both its classic blue box as well as a package of four microwavable cups.

It's been a busy fall for Kraft Mac as just last month, the company announced its biggest box of the macaroni and cheese yet.

"The Kraft Mac & Cheese College Care Pack is the brand's first-ever 30-pack of Kraft Mac & Cheese Easy Mac Cups, with one cup for every day of the first 30 days college and an all-in-one reusable silverware set," the brand said of its new offering."As the first year of college is notoriously tough with one-third of students saying that the transition to college is difficult, Kraft Mac & Cheese is helping ease the adjustment with this new dorm room essential and encouraging students to proudly choose what makes them feel good, inside and out."

The Kraft Mac & Cheese College Pack is now available for purchase on Amazon, which includes 30 bowls of microwavable pasta and a reusable set of silverware for $29.99. The exact date for SpongeBob Squarepants Kraft Mac has yet to be unveiled.