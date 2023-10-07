[SPOILER] Just Proved He's the Bat-Family's Best Fighter (But DC Will Never Admit It)

As the latest Bat-Family conflict unfurls on the streets of Gotham, something fans have long suspected now stands irrefutably affirmed: Tim Drake, the third Robin, is the Bat-Family's best fighter.
Batman #138 – by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey – continues the Gotham War story arc, featuring a confrontation pitting Damian Wayne, and a mentally compromised Bruce Wayne, against Tim Drake and Dick Grayson.
During the skirmish, Tim and Damian face off against each other, resulting in a battle that solidifies the fact that Tim Drake is the ultimate fighter of his family.
Tim Drake Has The Potential To Take Down Every DC Villain And Hero Just as Damian appears to gain the upper hand, Tim executes a surprise move, administering an electric shock, temporarily incapacitating his younger brother. The move is dirty, but Tim is more than aware that no one said heroes have to fight fair to win.
Among Tim's most impressive takedowns are when he entrapped Superman in red kryptonite in Superman Vol. 4 #37 – by Peter Tomasi, Patrick Gleason, Jorge Jiménez, and Alejandro Sánchez – and outsmarted Shazam with a recorded snippet of the hero's transformation in Teen Titans #19 – by Geoff Johns and Mike McKone.
This conclusion has certain implications for the DC universe. Tim's status as the ultimate fighter and strategist is a boon for the hero community, but it also makes him a formidable threat. It also means that his own claim to the mantle of Batman – should Bruce Wayne need to step away from the role in the midst of his struggle with Zur-En-Arrh – cannot be overlooked.