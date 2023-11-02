Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson send Warriors past Kings, 102-101

The Warriors have won seven straight at home in the series with a Kings team coached by former top assistant Mike Brown. Dario Saric contributed key minutes on both ends for the Warriors and finished with 15 points and six rebounds, often making it difficult for Sabonis driving in the paint. The Sacramento star had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. “Dario was a huge pick up for us, a guy who can flat out play,” Kerr said. “He was fantastic tonight.

