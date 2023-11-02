Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson send Warriors past Kings, 102-101

Curry also made a 3-pointer at the 4:02 mark before Chris Paul’s steal helped set up another scoring possession. Curry scored 21 points and added four 3-pointers to take his NBA-leading total to 28 on a night the Kings missed leading scorer De’Aaron Fox because of a sprained right ankle suffered Sunday against the Lakers.Green scores 23, VanVleet 22 as the Rockets earn 1st win of the season, beating the Hornets 128-119

It wasn’t quite the domination Curry has shown the past two times against the Kings. He scored 41 as Golden State won 122-114 in Sacramento on Friday night in a rematch of a thrilling first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in seven games — he had 50 in Game 7.

The Warriors have won seven straight at home in the series with a Kings team coached by former top assistant Mike Brown. Dario Saric contributed key minutes on both ends for the Warriors and finished with 15 points and six rebounds, often making it difficult for Sabonis driving in the paint. The Sacramento star had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

On one timely 3-pointer early in the fourth, Saric hit from long range off a pretty pass by Paul — who had eight assists 18 years after making his NBA on Nov. 1 against the Kings for the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets.

Fans of both teams were treated to a back-and-forth battle during Golden State’s quick visit home between road games played in New Orleans on Monday night and at Oklahoma City on Friday — eight games in eight cities over 13 days.

