Spike Lee has power. He’s still fighting it.

Ahead of a new Brooklyn Museum exhibit of his personal memorabilia, the director talks his Oscars favorites, his forthcoming Colin Kaepernick series and the heroics of ‘Black Aquaman.’

There’s a reason for this autographing emergency. Lee, 66, is an ardent collector of cultural items, including Richard Avedon photography and racist cigarette holders, and on Saturday, the Brooklyn Museum is opening “Spike Lee: Creative Sources” with more than 450 pieces from his personal collection, selected over a two-year process.

The following is a compilation of several conversations, including one the morning after the exhibition’s Oct. 3 opening gala. It has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.It was just an amazing night. And I hope that people come back when it officially opens, because sometimes it’s hard to see what’s on the wall because it was jam-packed. headtopics.com

I’m not doing the students good if they’ve seen a film 10 million times already. I’m trying to introduce them to things. I’ll say, “You know there was some good s--- made before you were born. And it might be black-and-white.” And “On the Waterfront” is one of my all-time great films. I got to be good friends with Budd Schulberg, who wrote the screenplay.Never met him. Would have loved to.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

USD/CAD: The risk of a spike is highThe Canadian Dollar advanced in September which was notable given the broad US Dollar strength. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze Loonie’s outlook. CAD

Wall St dives as jobs data fans rate worries, Treasury yields spike By ReutersWall St dives as jobs data fans rate worries, Treasury yields spike

Banks Behind 70% Spike in GreenwashingThe number of instances of greenwashing by banks and financial services companies around the world rose 70% in the past 12 months from the previous 12 months, a report Tuesday showed.

Portland official says not to call 911 except in 'life or death' emergency as overdoses spikePortland’s commissioner of public safety implored residents to refrain from calling 911 except for “life/death” situations on Monday.

Bay Area temperatures set to spike with week-ending mini heat wave beginning ThursdayWell above average temperatures will be felt across the Bay Area later this week as high pressure dominates the region's weather pattern Thursday through Saturday.

S&P 500 futures recover early losses after Treasury yields spikeU.S. stock futures rallied off session lows after Treasuries recovered from a sharp sell-off that took yields to fresh 16-year highs.