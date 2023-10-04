Spike Lee has power. He’s still fighting it.

Ahead of a new Brooklyn Museum exhibit of his personal memorabilia, the director talks his Oscars favorites, his forthcoming Colin Kaepernick series and the heroics of ‘Black Aquaman.’
There’s a reason for this autographing emergency. Lee, 66, is an ardent collector of cultural items, including Richard Avedon photography and racist cigarette holders, and on Saturday, the Brooklyn Museum is opening “Spike Lee: Creative Sources” with more than 450 pieces from his personal collection, selected over a two-year process.
The following is a compilation of several conversations, including one the morning after the exhibition’s Oct. 3 opening gala. It has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.It was just an amazing night. And I hope that people come back when it officially opens, because sometimes it’s hard to see what’s on the wall because it was jam-packed. headtopics.com
I’m not doing the students good if they’ve seen a film 10 million times already. I’m trying to introduce them to things. I’ll say, “You know there was some good s--- made before you were born. And it might be black-and-white.” And “On the Waterfront” is one of my all-time great films. I got to be good friends with Budd Schulberg, who wrote the screenplay.Never met him. Would have loved to.
