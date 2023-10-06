Spider-Man Spinneret Funko Pop Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

The 2015 Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows miniseries and the 2016 sequel is set in a world where Peter Parker and Mary Jane are married with a daughter, Annie, and the entire family is in the superhero business. Mary Jane Watson-Parker becomes Spinneret to Peter Parker's Spider-Man, endowed with the same abilities thanks to an awesome new suit.

Note that Spinneret makes a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so you could technically add it to the collection of Funko Pops inspired by the film. The Pop also ties in nicely to a set of additional Spider-Man exclusives that hit Entertainment Earth recently. Details about those figures can be found below.

The 1966 Marvel Comics issue of Amazing Spider-Man #42 by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. officially introduced Mary Jane Watson into Peter Parker's life after her existence was teased in previous issues. Her first words to Peter were"Face it, tiger...you just hit the jackpot!", which is a hell of an entrance that foreshadows the events of the next 57 years (and counting). headtopics.com

That said, Funko and Entertainment Earth also released an exclusive Pop figure inspired by Mary Jane's debut, complete with a speech bubble. They followed it up with a comics-inspired figure of Gwen Stacy creates a spicy Marvel Funko Pop love triangle.

