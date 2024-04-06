Spider-Man's Origin Completely Changed in Bizarre What If? Story

The most important event in Spider-Man 's entire origin is when his Uncle Ben is killed by a burglar who breaks into their house, but that is completely changed in one bizarre story where Peter Parker is the brother of Thor . Uncle Ben 's death teaches Peter the idea of great power coming with great responsibility. It's an iconic part of his character, but it could have gone very differently.
While most issues of the classic Marvel Comics series What If? focus on a single alternate reality, but 1982's What If? #34 is chock-full of potential stories, with 74 in total contained within the issue. In a one-panel comic, "What If Odin were Peter Parker's Uncle?" artist and writer Fred Hembeck quickly and hilariously changes Spider-Man's origin in a major way by simply changing Aunt May's love interest. Instead of Aunt May marrying Uncle Ben as usual, she instead falls in love with none other than Thor's father, Odi
