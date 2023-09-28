Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Linup Adds Green Goblin and Doc Ock

Hasbro has added to their Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends lineup from Pulse Con 2023. Note that the Marvel Legends Doc Ock figure includes swappable hands and tentacle accessories while Green Goblin includes a masked head, goggles, hoverboard, and pumpkin bomb accessories.

Hasbro revealed a large wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home during their recent Pulse Con 2023 event, but they needed six more days to add Green Goblin and Doc Ock into the mix for some reason. Despite the short delay, pre-orders for both of these figures as well as the previously announced Spider-Man, Matt Murdock, MJ, and Sandman figures are live now, and you can find them via the links below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PreviewComicBook.com had the chance to go hands-on with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 earlier this month. Our writer Logan Moore had a lot of high praise for the game at the time and noted that it could be one of the best Spider-Man games of all-time if the final product is as good as the slice he played."I never really had doubts about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 being anything less than another high-quality PlayStation exclusive and my brief time with the game has essentially verified as much. Not only is Spider-Man 2 shaping up to be one of the top-selling titles of 2023, but it's clear that Insomniac has put in a ton of effort to keep it from feeling derivative when compared to previous installments. If Insomniac's take on the"Black Suit Saga" can end up standing toe-to-toe with what we've seen from the storyline in other mediums, then Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could end up easily becoming the best Spider-Man game of all-time."