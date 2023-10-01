Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Artist Reveals Designs for 8 Villains That Didn't Make the Cut

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters this summer, and Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which no longer has an official release date.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters this summer, and Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which no longer has an official release date. As we all wait to find out Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) fate, there are other ways to enjoy the franchise. Not only is a short film about Miles on the way, but folks who worked on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been sharing fun details about making the project. Jesús Alonso Iglesias is a character designer for Sony who recently took to Twitter to share some fun designs of villains who didn't make it into the film.

"Let's forget The Spot for a second (some more development of him is still awaiting to show up 😏) and move on to a funnier assignment, this gang of villains that didn't make it in the movie but gave us all really good moments exploring some personal versions of them," Iglesias shared. His artwork included designs for Eightball, Hippo, Jackal, Hobgoblin, Human Fly, Screwball, Puma, and Hypno Hustler. You can check them out below:

More villains #spiderman #villains pic.twitter.com/oJxG5NP4nT

— jesusalonsoiglesias (@hombreoctubre) September 8, 2023 Why Were Changes Made To Across the Spider-Verse?Ever since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse became available on VOD, fans began noticing differences from the theatrical cut. Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke to GamesRadar+ about the changes and explained why the home release was a little different.

"There was an international version that was made almost two months before the movie came out because it had to be translated into different languages and these French censors have to decide what the rating of the movie is in Europe," Miller explained."The team at [Sony Pictures] Imageworks still had some shots that they felt they could do better for the finished version. So, they cleaned up and tweaked those things."

"Certain crew members – people in the sound department or on the animation team – were like, 'Oh, could we do this instead?'" He would add."Let's do the best possible version we can. Because it's a multiverse movie, it's like there's a multiverse of the movie – that was really the reasoning behind it. It was trying to make the best possible version that everyone was going to be the proudest of."

Stay tuned for more updates about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was originally supposed to come out next year.