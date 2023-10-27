Spider-Man 2's Best Moments Broaden Its Perspectives

There’s a bit of a running joke in the world of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games. Avengers Tower, Bleecker Street, and Nelson and Murdock are lit up across its New York City: but when shit hits the fan, where’s everyone but Spider-Man? Perhaps the real question of these games is more of why would NYC want any other heroes looking out for them with guys like Peter Parker and Miles Morales around.

The mission ends with the duo resolving to meet up at an art group and work more together, and with Hailey having provided a few more pieces of local wall art to the area... and Miles, just having stood there watching his friend recount this story to him. There’s no seedy stakes, no surprise criminal threat: it’s just a story of how Spider-Man inspires the people around him to be better parts of the communities they inhabit.

Read more:

Gizmodo »

How ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Ties Into ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’The video game 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' features a cool reference to 2023's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.' Read more ⮕

Spider-Man: No Way Home Nearly Included Doctor Strange Battle in Classic Spidey Movie ScenesScenes from previous Spider-Man movies almost made appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Read more ⮕

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Improves The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit in New UpdateThe Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit is even better now in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Read more ⮕

All Spider-Bots Locations In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2The Spider-Bots are the most well-hidden collectibles in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. They're scattered across the city and include clever references. Read more ⮕

Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Responds To Spider-Marriage NewsNick Lowe, what are you doing, man? The group editor of the Spider=Man books quote tweeted the Marvel announcement that Ultimate Spider-Man would feature an older, married Peter Parker, with kids, who then gets the Spider-Powers. Read more ⮕

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Funniest Moments Are Hidden In Plain SightMarvel’s Spider-Man 2 saw some significant improvements from the original game, but one in particular is absolutely hilarious (if you can find it). Read more ⮕