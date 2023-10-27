Spider crickets: The bugs you don’t want in your house this fall

From a distance, the spider cricket looks like a wolf spider. It’s about the same size and color. Up close, however, the spider cricket looks like a shrimp with long legs, but please note there will be no

Spider crickets are voracious eaters. They feast on fungus, fabric, carpets, wood, cardboard, dust, plants and even each other. Their mandibles are very strong, and they can chew through many different household items.Does the spider cricket bite humans? The answer depends on whom you ask. Most sources will answer “no” because the bug’s mandibles are meant for chewing and not inflicting a bite in self-defense. They jump in self-defense.

But if a spider cricket lands on your skin, they can start gnawing, which will cause pain. I have a friend who described their gnawing bite as painful. A pet store owner, however, described the bite as an annoyance.. They attract mates by emitting a smell. And they can reproduce in your house or basement if the conditions are appropriately damp and dark. headtopics.com

How common are spider crickets? Last week, I polled my friends on Facebook to find out how many of them have experienced this creepy bug. I quickly learned that spider crickets are widespread in our area. Here are a few of their responses:— I positively despise these critters! My first encounter with them was over 20 years ago, when I lived in Herndon. Since I was in a townhouse sans basement then, don’t know how they got in. But they would show up in the living room.

— Used to have them all over my crawlspace. Put plastic down and a couple bombs and haven’t had much problems with them since. — OMG we have seen these in our basement and I am so grateful to now know they are just crickets. I wasn’t sure if they were mutant spiders. headtopics.com

