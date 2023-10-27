Spending, Gaetz, Santos: House GOP's grievances bleed into Johnson's speakership

Speaker Mike Johnson will now have to deal with the kind of nasty infighting that Kevin McCarthy couldn’t control. | Francis Chung/POLITICORepublicans hoped Mike Johnson’s ascension marked a detente from the personal vitriol of a three-week speaker fight. That ceasefire appears to be over already.(R-Fla.), the architect of ousting Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, is openly sparring with multiple members, including taking aim at a key committee chair. New York Republicans want to expel Rep.

until January or April to buy more time for Republicans to pass each of their full-year funding bills, but he’s already getting hard resistance from a handful of right flank members.(R-Ariz.), a member of the Freedom Caucus, said there are likely at least five Republicans who couldn’t support a short-term spending bill into January. With Republicans’ four-seat majority, that would be enough to require Johnson to get support from Democrats — a complaint that doomed McCarthy.

Johnson hasn’t detailed how he will try to advance a months-long funding bill, though he’s signaled it will include “conditions.” Rep.(R-Tenn.) warned that “there will need to be some conservative victories in there to make it palatable. Border. Some sort of cuts.” headtopics.com

Now, the House will have to consider a resolution to expel Santos next week, brought from his own party over the litany of charges against him. It’s unlikely to pass, given it requires a two-thirds majority, but many New York Republicans intend to back it.

“He’s not convicted. He’s charged,” Johnson said. “And so if we’re going to expel people from Congress, just because they’re charged with a crime or accused, that’s a problem.” Then there’s Gaetz, who has drawn attacks from across the conference. During a closed-door GOP meeting earlier this month, headtopics.com

And on the policy front, it’s not just the stopgap spending bill that could serve to deepen animosity. Republicans are predicting intraparty headaches on passing some of the full-year funding bills, including legislation to fund the Department of Justice and FBI. Johnsonas Republicans try to revive a funding bill that includes provisions on the topic.

