Spencerport Girls Soccer Advances to State Semifinals with 10-0 Win

Earlier this week, the Spencerport girls continued their tradition of Halloween practice where all players come in costume for the day’s training. Late Saturday afternoon, the Rangers continued what has become another annual rite as they clinched a spot in the state semifinals.

Lindsay Lenhard found the back of the net on four different occasions to lead an attack that included six different scorers as the Rangers cruised to a 10-0 win over Section VI champion, Niagara-Wheatfield (14-3-1) in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Class AA Far West Regional

