Spelling Errors Found on Kobe Bryant Statue in Los Angeles

A shiny new 19-foot statue of Kobe Bryant , honoring his legendary career with the Lakers , was unveiled in front of the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles . The statue pays tribute to Bryant's iconic pose after scoring 81 points in January 2006.

However, after its public viewing, it was discovered that there were multiple spelling errors on the marble base of the statue. The Lakers have acknowledged the mistakes and have already taken steps to correct them.

Kobe Bryant Statue Los Angeles Lakers Spelling Errors

