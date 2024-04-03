Speeding Sports Cars Cause Chain Reaction Crash on Dallas Freeway

Two people were hospitalized and two others were treated at the scene after video showed speeding sports cars setting off a chain reaction crash on a Dallas freeway. The multi-vehicle crash happened Saturday evening on Central Expressway near University Boulevard and injured four people.

Dashcam video obtained by NBC 5 from a witness showed two high-end sports cars, a rented Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette, speeding past another car with the SUV crashing into a median wall, setting off a chain reaction of collisions that involved four other vehicles. After the crash, three people were recorded on dashcam video getting out of one of the crashed sports cars and walking away. Pictures obtained by TMZ Sports showed a total of five people leaving the scene. "The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," Dallas Police said after the crash

