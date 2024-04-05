Speculations of Impending Catastrophe Surrounding Solar Eclipse Gain Attention on Social Media

Throughout history, solar eclipse s have had profound impact on adherents of various religions around the world. They were viewed as messages from a higher power or as signs of impending doom. On the cusp of Monday’s total solar eclipse , the internet is swirling with suggestions, including an impending “massive human sacrifice.” Despite the lack of credible evidence, these speculations have gained attention on social media platforms like Reddit .

The predictions point to an anticipated catastrophe, triggered by the New Madrid Fault Line, coinciding with the solar eclipse’s path. A post gaining traction on Reddit has fueled this rumor by overlaying the path of the 2017 and 2024 solar eclipses, which intersect near the New Madrid Seismic Zone, stretching from Missouri to the Southwest

