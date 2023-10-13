Spectacular bicycle kick ends Brazil’s remarkable home winning streak as Venezuela earns shock draw in World Cup qualifying

Eduard Bello’s audacious bicycle kick earned Venezuela a shock draw against Brazil in World Cup qualifying, ending the Seleção’s remarkable home winning streak. Brazil hadn’t failed to win a home World Cup qualifier since drawing 2-2 against Uruguay in March 2016, but Bello’s stunning strike with just five minutes remaining earned Venezuela a famous point.

The goal sparked wild scenes as the Venezuela benched emptied onto the pitch to celebrate with hero Bello, who went viral in 2018 for proposing to his girlfriend in the stands mid-match after scoring a goal.

Read more:

CNN »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Botanists fight removal of plant specimens from one of the world’s most spectacular gardensTransfer of 7 million dried samples to distant site will hamper research, scientists say

Why FIFA's new World Cup strategy could help the U.S.Here's why FIFA's recent announcement that the 2030 World Cup will be held in six countries in three continents could provide an unexpected boost to the United States down the line.

Even with World Cup years away, Germany is a precious test for USMNTGermany's men's national soccer team flew from Frankfurt to Boston on Monday for a mission that most of their countrymen don't understand.

Pakistan cricket boss to travel India after World Cup visa issue for journalists and fans resolvedA top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board will travel to India on Thursday after getting assurances that his country’s journalists and fans will get visas for the Cricket World Cup. The chairman of the PCB management committee will watch the marquee game between Pakistan and India in Ahmedabad on Saturday at the 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. Earlier this week, the PCB said it was “extremely disappointment” that visas had been delayed for Pakistani journalists and fans, asking both t

Australia bowls first on untested wicket against South Africa at Cricket World CupAustralia won the toss and chose to bowl first on an untested wicket against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup. Australia made two changes for the game in Lucknow, India. Josh Inglis comes in for wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Biggar back to boss Wales against Argentina in Rugby World Cup quarterfinalWales flyhalf Dan Biggar is confirmed to start against Argentina in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday in Marseille after a right pectoral injury. Aaron Wainwright is at No. 8 in place of Taulupe Faletau, who suffered a tournament-ending broken arm last Saturday in the 43-19 over Georgia in Nantes.