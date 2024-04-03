Specific Subtype of Fusobacterium Nucleatum Linked to Tumor Growth in Colorectal Cancer

Fusobacterium nucleatum, a bacterium known to infect tumors, has been found to be elevated in tumor tissue compared to healthy tissue. Researchers also found higher numbers of this microbe in stool samples of colorectal cancer patients.

This specific subtype of the bacterium is responsible for tumor growth and is associated with poor survival and prognosis in cancer patients.

