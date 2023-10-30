Specialized Approaches For Strabismus Treatment

This story is part of a series on the current progression in Regenerative Medicine. This piece is part of a series dedicated to the eye and improvements in restoring vision.
In 1999, I defined regenerative medicine as the collection of interventions that restore to normal function tissues and organs that have been damaged by disease, injured by trauma, or worn by time. I include a full spectrum of chemical, gene, and protein-based medicines, cell-based therapies, and biomechanical interventions that achieve that goal., which means that about 2 in every 100 people have this condition.
Various risk factors can lead to strabismus, such as premature birth, low birth weight, and cerebral palsy. Strabismus is also more common in certain pediatric conditions, including Down syndrome, retinopathy of prematurity, and hydrocephalus. While strabismus can be a purely cosmetic concern in some cases, untreated patients can experience functional vision loss and visual input suppression in one of the eyes, leading to permanent vision impairment.
In addition to traditional methods such as glasses or contact lenses to correct refractive errors, other specialized approaches can be employed to address the issue of the eye misalignment. These methods may include special drops, lenses, or even eye patching, which have proven effective in straightening misaligned eyes. In some cases, surgery may be considered the most optimal and effective long-term solution for treating strabismus.
The technique for administering BTXA may vary based on whether an open or closed conjunctival-based approach is used and whether electromyographic guidance is employed. This procedure can be conducted in an operating room or an office setting. Evaluating the injection of BTXA for horizontal strabismus is crucial to identify any temporary or permanent adverse effects associated with this treatment.