Special Episode of Queer Film Theory 101 on TV

Television! As one famous Springfieldian once called it, “Teacher! Mother! Secret Lover!” Turn on your TV set and tune in for a special episode of Queer Film Theory 101 . In partnership with ATX TV Festival, QFT 101 invites local queer media mavens to present on “the very queerest and most influential episodes that aired on the small screen.

” What shows will they choose? In conjunction with an Austin History Center traveling exhibition of his hip-hop posters, Bobby Dixon sits down to discuss his work with local library attendees. Dixon’s work spans nearly two decades with print designs ranging from brand logos and activist slogans to illustrations for sports, music, streetwear, and screenprinting. As Kollective Fusion founder and Industry Print Shop creative director, Dixon offers myriad insights into the history of hip-hop postermaking as he’s produced many posters for local, national, and globally recognized acts. The poster exhibition runs until May 2

