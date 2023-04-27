Special Episode Announcement and Call for Voice Memos

Hey it’s Anna – we have a very special episode for you coming up, that’s going to make you feel good, and inspired, and also like you have a lot of movies to add to your must watch or rewatch list. It’s a treat, hosted by our show’s executive producer and resident movie expert Liliana Maria Percy Ruiz, but I’m popping in quickly to remind you of something.
We are still collecting voice memos from you about what Death, Sex & Money has accompanied you through in your life during your time as a listener. We are loving hearing from you about the moments in the show that have stood out and stayed with you, and we’ll share them with you as we end our nine and a half year run at WNYC at the end of this year. Record your thoughts, and tell us about what the show’s meant in your life and send it to us at deathsexmoney@wnyc.org.Also, while we are still figuring out what’s next for the show, that is not stopping us from celebrating our show and our team and what we’ve built togethe
