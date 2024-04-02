Special Election Scheduled for Colorado's 4th Congressional District

Republican nominee Greg Lopez will face off against a Democratic candidate in the June 25 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat in Colorado. The election was triggered by the abrupt resignation of the incumbent, Buck, who had held the seat since 2015.

This special election will coincide with the state's primary to select the parties' nominees for the November election.

