Special ed teacher and ex-clown accused of killing wife as she was on 911 call begging for help

James Anderson allegedly killed his wife while their 3-year-old son was in the house. A special education teacher from Texas — who used to perform as a clown known as “Mister Jazzz” — has been charged with shooting and killing his wife while she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.
James Anderson, 37, allegedly gunned down 34-year-old Victoria Anderson Sunday night while the couple’s 3-year-old son was in the house with them, officials said.Anderson served as chair of the Special Education Department at Santa Fe Middle School, where he has worked since 2022.
James Anderson, 37, seen in an old video performing under his clown name “Mister Jazzz,” has been accused of murdering his wife over the weekend.Anderson allegedly shot and killed his wife, Victoria, while their 3-year-old son was in the home with them.“When I’m not busy working, I love hanging out with my family,” Anderson wrote in his online biography on the school district’s website. “I also like doing stuff in my yard, but not when it’s insanely hot outside! Another thing I’m really into is reading.”
Sep. 26, 2023, 3:45 p.m. ET
A special education teacher from Texas — who used to perform as a clown known as “Mister Jazzz” — has been charged with shooting and killing his wife while she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.
James Anderson, 37, allegedly gunned down 34-year-old Victoria Anderson Sunday night while the couple’s 3-year-old son was in the house with them, officials said.Anderson served as chair of the Special Education Department at Santa Fe Middle School, where he has worked since 2022.
James Anderson, 37, seen in an old video performing under his clown name “Mister Jazzz,” has been accused of murdering his wife over the weekend.Anderson allegedly shot and killed his wife, Victoria, while their 3-year-old son was in the home with them.“When I’m not busy working, I love hanging out with my family,” Anderson wrote in his online biography on the school district’s website. “I also like doing stuff in my yard, but not when it’s insanely hot outside! Another thing I’m really into is reading.”
But before he embarked on a career in education, Anderson worked as a clown and balloon artist performing under the pseudonym “Mister Jazzz” at children’s parties and public libraries.
Videos from nearly a decade ago that are still available online show Anderson in his signature red shirt, black vest and red bowler hat doing balloon animal tutorials.
James Anderson refused to come out of his house in Houston Sunday, sparking a five-hour standoff.SWAT team officers were called to the scene to help take Anderson into custody.He had previously owned a party entertainment business under the names “Mister Jazzz” and “Mr. Jazzz the Clown,” according to business recordsA still-active LinkedIn page for James Anderson lists him as the owner of “Mister Jazzz” in Tyler, Texas.
The harrowing incident involving the former clown-turned-teacher began unfolding just before 5 p.m. Sunday, when Anderson’s wife dialed 911 to report that her husband was threatening to shoot her, according to