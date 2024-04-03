Special Counsel Criticizes Judge's Handling of Case

Special counsel Jack Smith expresses frustration with Judge Aileen Cannon's alleged mishandling of classified documents and criticizes her request based on a flawed legal premise. Smith and his team call on the court to clarify its interpretation of a key issue and may file an appeal once the judge's intentions are clear.

The issue revolves around an unusual order from Cannon asking for two versions of draft instructions for the jury.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weissmann: What Jack Smith should do after Judge Cannon’s ‘nutty’ orderThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Weissmann: Judge Cannon’s ruling today was 'worst possible outcome' for Jack SmithThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

'She’s green': How Judge Cannon’s inexperience is affecting Trump’s classified documents caseThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Aileen Cannon Largely Sides With Jack Smith in New OrderA Friday order issued by Judge Aileen Cannon largely sides with special counsel Jack Smith to prevent sensitive materials from exposure during discovery.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Andrew Weissmann: 'Judge Cannon does not want this to go to trial before the election'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Aileen Cannon's clerks reportedly quit in latest twist for Trump judgeJordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro,' a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »