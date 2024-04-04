Special Counsel Criticizes Judge in Trump Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith criticizes Judge Aileen Cannon in the case against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified material . Smith's team accuses Cannon of having a flawed understanding of the case and requests draft language on potential jury instructions.

They also threaten to seek an appeal court review. Cannon asks for instructions on assessing records as 'personal' or 'presidential' and assumes Trump had complete authority to take records from the White House.

